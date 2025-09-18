Charles Angus Pacala Sells 37,992 Shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 37,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $1,081,252.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,522.42. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ouster Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of OUST opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.75. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.
Institutional Trading of Ouster
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 2,532.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Ouster by 8,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.