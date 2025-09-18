Andrew Power Sells 4,731 Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Power sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $828,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Power also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $170.99 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,196,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

