Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total transaction of $13,329,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $12,728,250.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $12,801,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,084,500.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $13,705,500.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

