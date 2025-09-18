Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 14,180 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 14,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,059,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,457,516.33. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $4,222,747.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $81.02 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

