Brian Guan-Chyun Liu Purchases 1,515,151 Shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999,983. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CG Oncology Stock Up 5.5%

CGON stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.87. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CGON. Wall Street Zen downgraded CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CG Oncology from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,017,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Articles

