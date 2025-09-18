Comparing MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) & Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) and MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of MKS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hayward shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MKS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hayward and MKS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayward 12.04% 11.07% 5.34% MKS 7.11% 20.65% 5.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayward 0 4 1 0 2.20 MKS 1 2 8 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hayward and MKS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hayward presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. MKS has a consensus price target of $119.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Hayward’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hayward is more favorable than MKS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hayward and MKS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayward $1.05 billion 3.12 $118.65 million $0.58 26.09 MKS $3.74 billion 2.14 $190.00 million $3.94 30.31

MKS has higher revenue and earnings than Hayward. Hayward is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MKS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hayward has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MKS beats Hayward on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments. The VSD segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The PSD segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The MSD segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

