Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Head to Head Analysis

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 11.78% 24.55% 6.63% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 12 13 10 0 1.94 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enphase Energy and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus target price of $55.48, suggesting a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.91, suggesting that its stock price is 691% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and Principal Solar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $1.48 billion 3.41 $102.66 million $1.28 30.25 Principal Solar N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Principal Solar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

