Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $13.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.2857.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Verastem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 17,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $91,355.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,894.07. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,275 shares of company stock worth $120,296. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,864,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,372,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Verastem by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,404,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,957 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,742,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.46. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $580.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

