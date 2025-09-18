Comparing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 12 11 1 2.54 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Universal Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $143.48, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Universal Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Universal Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.76 $6.40 billion $10.29 11.64 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Universal Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

