Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 8,910 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

