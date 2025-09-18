Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 52,428 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 52,428 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $7,837,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after purchasing an additional 369,306 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

