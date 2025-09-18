China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) vs. Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

China Minsheng pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. China Minsheng pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Minsheng is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng 11.62% 4.72% 0.40% Intesa Sanpaolo 22.05% 13.27% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 2 1 1 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Minsheng and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

1.2% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Minsheng and Intesa Sanpaolo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng $37.47 billion 0.56 $4.49 billion $0.92 5.22 Intesa Sanpaolo $48.17 billion 2.38 $9.38 billion $3.33 11.60

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng. China Minsheng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intesa Sanpaolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

China Minsheng has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats China Minsheng on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit customers, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

