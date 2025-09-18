Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $721.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $694.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.07. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $727.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.