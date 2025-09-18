Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 155 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

