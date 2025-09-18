Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

