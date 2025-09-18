Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January $KJAN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 536,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 432,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 314,528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 429,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period.

KJAN stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

