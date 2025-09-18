Baron Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,666 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,282,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,863,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 880,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 752,893 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,891,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 708,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 612,549 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.24 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

EFXT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

