Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 710.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $316.46 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $322.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

