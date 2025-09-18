Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $176.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

