Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,666,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,485. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

