Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 21,412 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,392,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $146.13.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

