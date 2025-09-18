Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.46.

Shares of TSLA opened at $425.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.18. Tesla has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

