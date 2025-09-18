Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $100.94 on Monday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $28,557.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,682.50. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Western Digital by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

