B. Riley Raises RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $12.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

REAL stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.50. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,803,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,138,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 978,660 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 861,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

