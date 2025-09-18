Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8%

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $138.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

