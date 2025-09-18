IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jones Trading lowered shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IREN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Get IREN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 3.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IREN by 5.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IREN by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.