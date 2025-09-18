nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Raised to $33.50

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for nLight’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. nLight has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 2.44.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,010,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,513,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,113,534.86. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,155 shares of company stock worth $9,371,219. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nLight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in nLight by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,034,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 156,285 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in nLight by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in nLight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nLight by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

