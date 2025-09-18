New Mountain Finance’s (NMFC) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.75.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.9%

NMFC stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.80.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Mountain Finance news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein acquired 49,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 652,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,474.70. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 394,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

