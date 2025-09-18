Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Wendy’s has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7,180.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 35.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

