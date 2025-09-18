Evercore ISI Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $107.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

NYSE:FRT opened at $99.28 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.09. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

