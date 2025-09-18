Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 129.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

