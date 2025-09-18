UBS Group Cuts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $42.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $32.27 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 114.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 38.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 447.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

