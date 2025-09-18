Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Melius currently has $495.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.68.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $363.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,839,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Eaton by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

