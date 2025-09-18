DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Crane NXT by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 5,320.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 131,477 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Crane NXT by 87.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 18.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

