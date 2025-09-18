CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.28 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after acquiring an additional 127,086 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

