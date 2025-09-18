Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $88.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -44.59%.

In other news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,904,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,879,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,710,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

