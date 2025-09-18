Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fractyl Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.55. Fractyl Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Fractyl Health had a negative return on equity of 584.35% and a negative net margin of 73,864.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fractyl Health by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fractyl Health by 54.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

