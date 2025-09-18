BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTAI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.20. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.