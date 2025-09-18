Mizuho Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $176.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $183.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,569,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,914,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,441,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,841,000 after purchasing an additional 384,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

