Evercore ISI Boosts NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $46.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.58 on Monday. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $226.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

