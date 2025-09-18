Mizuho Cuts Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $2.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KOS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.77.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.57. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

