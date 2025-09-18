IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IONQ. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Get IonQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $65.25 on Monday. IonQ has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $715,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,444,658.40. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $185,370.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,757.60. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,848,358 shares of company stock worth $75,433,239. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,257,000 after buying an additional 3,269,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,917,000 after buying an additional 2,317,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 930,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.