Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $12.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.44. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 143,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $20,170,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

