argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $918.00

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $918.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Guggenheim raised their price target on argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $784.32.

argenex Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $734.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $661.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.57. argenex has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $779.03.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. Equities analysts forecast that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenex by 316.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,977,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in argenex by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after acquiring an additional 158,476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in argenex by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,606 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in argenex by 53,684.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in argenex by 1,203.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

