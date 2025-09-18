Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

BLDR opened at $129.36 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

