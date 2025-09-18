Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 924,196 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,132,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,647,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
