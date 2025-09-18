Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

NYSE:CATX opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 924,196 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,132,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,647,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

