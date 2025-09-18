Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of ADC opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $296,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at $45,675,279. This represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,502.56. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $555,926. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 112,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

