Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Reddit stock opened at $266.64 on Monday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $270.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at $110,387,774.64. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,974,199.12. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,126 shares of company stock worth $73,529,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. CWM LLC raised its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

