Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

SBH opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The company had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,102.24. The trade was a 46.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,125. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 546,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,013,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 342,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

