Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $183.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.69.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1%

SPG stock opened at $181.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,262,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $197,377,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.